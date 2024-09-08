Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Down 2.3%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 4,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.
Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.
