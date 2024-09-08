Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Montrose Environmental Group makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.16% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MEG opened at $28.96 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Report on Montrose Environmental Group

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.