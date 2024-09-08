Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,388 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $45,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,436,000 after buying an additional 325,347 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $51.12 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

