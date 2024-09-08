Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,579 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,202 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 670,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 702,950 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $897.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

