Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,484 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,303. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $157.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

