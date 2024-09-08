Emerald Advisers LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 127,997.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,318 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of InterDigital worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.