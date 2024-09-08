Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,697 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

LPX stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

