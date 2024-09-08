Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Viking Therapeutics worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,586,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,241 shares of company stock worth $17,786,475. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

