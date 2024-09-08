Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.