Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 42,735 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Tenable worth $35,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $56,568,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 593,529 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after buying an additional 259,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

