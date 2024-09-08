Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 842,293 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 808,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 842,293 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $793,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.