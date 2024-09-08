Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $177.30 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

