Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 56,578 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. AAR accounts for approximately 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in AAR were worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 160,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.55. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

