Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 135,444 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,444 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 813.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 97,278 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $38.57 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

