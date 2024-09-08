Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 3,435 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7,806.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.