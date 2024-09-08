Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,050.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $2,670,776. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

