Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.31% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $25,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 109.1% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 47,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,946 shares of company stock worth $69,260,741 in the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

