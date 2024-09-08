Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.21% of NeoGenomics worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

