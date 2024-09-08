Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,401 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

