Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.22% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

