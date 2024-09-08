Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 22,583 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.18% of Primis Financial worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

