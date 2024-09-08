Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.
Encanto Potash Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
Encanto Potash Company Profile
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.