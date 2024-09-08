Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.06 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $200.75 or 0.00372010 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and approximately $380,602.93 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

