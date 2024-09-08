Energi Market Capitalization Hits $5.69 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $494,264.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00041929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,789,669 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

