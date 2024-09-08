Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

