EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Raised by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $46,747,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.31. 254,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

