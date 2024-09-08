ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

E has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ENI Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:E opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ENI by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI



Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

