Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Shares Down 0.2%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.93. 27,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.