EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

