Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 24,432.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Equitable worth $129,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,536. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

