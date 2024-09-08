Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Position Reduced by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,770 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for about 2.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 263,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.