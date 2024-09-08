Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Hits $54.32 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $54.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.79 or 0.00032603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,578.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.68 or 0.00556405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00113741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00313913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00036977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00081586 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,655,982 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.