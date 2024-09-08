Evercore ISI Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $108.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

