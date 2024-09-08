Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.11. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,050,556 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $741.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

Recommended Stories

