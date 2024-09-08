Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.11. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,050,556 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $741.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

