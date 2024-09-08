FedEx Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:FDX opened at $283.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.09. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
