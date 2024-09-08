FedEx Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NYSE:FDX opened at $283.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.09. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

