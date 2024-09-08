Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.14 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $92.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00042377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

