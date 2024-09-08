Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $94.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00041739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.