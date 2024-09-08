Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Stake Increased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

