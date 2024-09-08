Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

