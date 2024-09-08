Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 372,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,327,000. AON comprises approximately 15.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $348.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.05. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $350.28.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

