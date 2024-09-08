Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,714 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,122.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.