Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $263.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.48 and a 200-day moving average of $265.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

