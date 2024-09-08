Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $1,131.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,020.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

