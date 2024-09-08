Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.66. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

