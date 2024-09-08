Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

