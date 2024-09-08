Fiducient Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,382,000 after buying an additional 137,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,510,000 after buying an additional 324,459 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.