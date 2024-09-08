Fiducient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after purchasing an additional 299,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,782 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $82.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

