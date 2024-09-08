Financial Contrast: Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -96.84% N/A -40.37% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -46.48% -41.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Lisata Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $173.82 million 0.22 -$284.23 million ($2.45) -0.16 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.84 million ($2.46) -1.26

Analyst Ratings

Lisata Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FibroGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FibroGen and Lisata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.87%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than FibroGen.

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats FibroGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

