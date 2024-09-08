Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

