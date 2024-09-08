Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $4,027,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $21,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $358.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $364.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

